Keen to strengthen defence, economic cooperation with Bangladesh: Australian PM

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks as National Statements are delivered as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Ian Forsyth/Pool via REUTERS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said they look forward to strengthening their defence and economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

"Australia and Bangladesh stand fast in our resolve to build a more secure, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific," said the Australian Prime Minister in a message marking the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries that falls on January 31.

He said the two countries also look forward to working towards their shared recovery from the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of all Australians, the Australian Prime Minister sent warm greetings to the government and the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"Australia is a long-standing friend of Bangladesh. Our enduring partnership extends back to our early recognition of Bangladesh's independence and the opening of our mission in Dhaka on 31 January 1972," he said.

Half a century on, Morrison said, people of the two countries continue to enjoy warm and friendly ties - built on mutual respect, community links and our shared democratic values.

"Of course, our people also have a love of sport; a passion that brings our competitive spirit to the foremost notably on the cricket field. I am confident we are going to see this sporting rivalry develop further in the years ahead, as Bangladesh continues to make their mark in world cricket," he said, adding that they look forward to welcoming Bangladesh to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year.

The Australia-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement will be important as they chart a new course, he said.

This agreement will energise and expand business relationships, strengthening jobs and creating business opportunities in both countries, said the Australian Prime Minister.

"On behalf of the Australian Government, I join with the people of Bangladesh in celebrating our special history and relationship. With such enormous goodwill between us, I hold much hope for the years ahead," he said.