Kazi Farms MD, director sent to jail in ICT Act case

A Chattogram Cyber Tribunal has sent Kazi Farms Group's Managing Director Kazi Jahedul Hasan and Director Zahin Hasan among four to jail in a case filed under ICT Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act.

Judge Jahirul Kabir sent them to jail when they surrendered before the court on Monday.

The case was filed six years ago after Deepto TV, a concern of Kazi Group, aired a news against former Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam and his son.

According to court sources, the TV channel aired a news involving Nurul Islam BSC and his son Mujibur Rahman on 16 and 22 March in 2016.

On April 5, 2016, Sanwara Group Manager Jahangir Alam filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station under Section 57 (2) of the ICT Act, alleging that the minister and his son were defamed by the news.

Kazi Jahedul Hasan, Managing Director of Deepta TV, Director Kazi Zahin Hasan, Chief Operating Officer Kazi Urfi Ahmed and Chittagong Bureau reporter Runa Ansari were accused in the case.