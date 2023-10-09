Kazi Farms fined Tk5 crore for manipulating poultry market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

Kazi Farms fined Tk5 crore for manipulating poultry market

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 07:31 pm
Kazi Farms fined Tk5 crore for manipulating poultry market

The Bangladesh Competition Commission today fined Kazi Farms and Suguna Foods in a case filed last year for manipulating the poultry market. 

Kazi Farms has been fined Tk5 crore and Suguna Foods Tk3.44 crore, Md Hafizur Rahman, member of Bangladesh Competition Commission told The Business Standard on Monday (9 October). 

Earlier in September 2022, the commission sued Kazi Farms Group MD, Saguna Food and Feeds director, Alal Poultry and Fish Feed MD/CEO, Nourish Poultry and Hatchery director, Paragon Poultry MD, and CP Bangladesh president for illegally hiking the price of eggs in the market.
 

Top News

Kazi Farms / fined / Bangladesh / Egg Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

7h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

9h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

1d | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

6h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

21h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

22h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

23h | TBS Economy