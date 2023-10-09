Kazi Farms fined Tk5 crore for manipulating poultry market

The Bangladesh Competition Commission today fined Kazi Farms and Suguna Foods in a case filed last year for manipulating the poultry market.

Kazi Farms has been fined Tk5 crore and Suguna Foods Tk3.44 crore, Md Hafizur Rahman, member of Bangladesh Competition Commission told The Business Standard on Monday (9 October).

Earlier in September 2022, the commission sued Kazi Farms Group MD, Saguna Food and Feeds director, Alal Poultry and Fish Feed MD/CEO, Nourish Poultry and Hatchery director, Paragon Poultry MD, and CP Bangladesh president for illegally hiking the price of eggs in the market.

