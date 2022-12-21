Kaus Mia, 4 others recognised as best elderly taxpayers

Kaus Mia, Jorda (processed tobacco leaves) tycoon and proprietor of Hakimpuri Jorda, along with four others have been recognised as the best elderly taxpayers in the country this year.

Kaus Mia has been awarded the best taxpayer in the "Senior Citizen" category for the tax year 2021-22. In the previous few years, however, he was awarded in the best taxpayer in businessman category.

Even last year he became the highest taxpayer of the year. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) conferred this honour on the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year.

Kaus Mia has been paying taxes for 61 years. He paid his first tax in 1958. He also explained why he started paying taxes. At an event of NBR in 2019, he said, "Earlier I used to keep money here and there. There were many problems and risks in it. In 1958, I became 'free' by paying my first tax. Then I started keeping all the money in the bank. I kept the accounts clean."

Earlier in 1967, Kaus Mia became the number one taxpayer in then East Pakistan. Since 2008, he remained one of the highest taxpayers among the country's businessmen.

Apart from Kaus Mia, four other top taxpayers were selected in the senior citizen category for the last tax year 2021-22. They are Khawaja Tajmahal, Taxpayer of Tax Zone-8 of Dhaka; Fazlur Rahman, chairman and managing director of City Group, taxpayer of Tax Zone-3; M Sahabuddin Ahmed, taxpayer of Large Taxpayer Unit and Engineer Khandkar Badrul Hasan, taxpayer of Tax Zone-3.

According to the National Tax Card Policy 2010 (Revised), NBR has released the list of names of 141 individuals and organisations including 5 senior citizens who are the best taxpayers for the tax year 2021-22. The official gazette in this regard has also been published. This information was obtained from there. NBR will officially award the best tax payers and give tax cards.

Since 2016, NBR has been giving tax cards and awards to the best taxpayers.