Fire that broke out on the fifth floor of a nine-storied building in the capital's Katabon Bata Signal area has been brought under control.

Ten fire-fighting units worked for hours and doused the fire around 9.23pm today, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Six residents were bought out safe from the fire-hit apartment.

However, a fire fighter was injured while conducting the rescue drive. He was taken to a hospital and out of danger now.