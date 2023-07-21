Karwanbazar pick-up owners' association president arrested over attack on Hero Alom: Police

Police have arrested a man in connection with the assault on the independent candidate for the Dhaka-17 by-election, Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom.

Talukder Masud, president of the Karwanbazar Pick-up Owners Association, was arrested on Thursday afternoon, said Sub-inspector Nur Uddin of Banani Police Station.

"So far, we have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to nab the rest through video footage," he added.

Hero Alam was attacked by some miscreants while he was leaving the Banani Bidyaniketan School polling centre on July 17. He returned home after receiving treatment at a hospital.