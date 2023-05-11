Karwan Bazar traders block city corporation efforts to evict risky establishments

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) had to fall back after facing resistance from traders during an eviction drive to remove illegal and risky establishments inside the capital's Karwan Bazar.

The drive began on Thursday (11 May) at around 12pm. The move came after DNCC deemed the market – one of the largest wholesale and retail marketplaces in Bangladesh – to be risky and included it in the recently prepared list of hazardous markets.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam ordered the eviction, and it was led by Mutakabbir Ahmed, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of region-5 of Dhaka North.

The DNCC had issued a letter to vacate the market last April, but the wholesale traders continued to conduct business as usual.

"A notice was given in April in this regard. It had asked the traders to leave the market immediately.

"Today's eviction drive is a continuation of that process," Motakabbir told The Business Standard.

The market's 176 shops will be sealed after power, water, and gas connections are snapped, he added.