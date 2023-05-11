Karwan Bazar traders block city corporation efforts to evict risky establishments

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 02:23 pm

Related News

Karwan Bazar traders block city corporation efforts to evict risky establishments

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 02:23 pm
Karwan Bazar traders block city corporation efforts to evict risky establishments

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) had to fall back after facing resistance from traders during an eviction drive to remove illegal and risky establishments inside the capital's Karwan Bazar.

The drive began on Thursday (11 May) at around 12pm. The move came after DNCC deemed the market – one of the largest wholesale and retail marketplaces in Bangladesh – to be risky and included it in the recently prepared list of hazardous markets.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam ordered the eviction, and it was led by Mutakabbir Ahmed, regional executive officer and executive magistrate of region-5 of Dhaka North.

The DNCC had issued a letter to vacate the market last April, but the wholesale traders continued to conduct business as usual.

"A notice was given in April in this regard. It had asked the traders to leave the market immediately. 

"Today's eviction drive is a continuation of that process," Motakabbir told The Business Standard.

The market's 176 shops will be sealed after power, water, and gas connections are snapped, he added.

Top News

DNCC / Karwan Bazar / eviction drive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

16h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

7h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

19h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

20h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

21h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19