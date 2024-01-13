Karwan Bazar slum fire: Dhaka North Mayor announces Tk5,000 for each affected family

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has announced financial assistance of Tk5,000 to each family affected by the fire that broke out early today at a slum in Karwan Bazar.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said those with special needs will be allocated Tk10,000 per person.

The Dhaka North mayor said, "This is a privately owned slum. Low-income people live here. When I arrived, I saw that almost all the homes were burnt in the fire. Adequate blankets will be provided for them.

"Dry food and blankets have already been arranged by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Dhaka North City Corporation will provide financial assistance to all the affected people."

Two people died and nearly 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out in the Mollabari slum next to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises early today.

The fire broke out at the slum around 2:23 am and soon engulfed it. Thirteen firefighting units worked and extinguished the blaze around 3:40 am.