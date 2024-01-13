Karwan Bazar slum fire: Dhaka North Mayor announces Tk5,000 for each affected family

Bangladesh

UNB
13 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 06:41 pm

Related News

Karwan Bazar slum fire: Dhaka North Mayor announces Tk5,000 for each affected family

UNB
13 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 06:41 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has announced financial assistance of Tk5,000 to each family affected by the fire that broke out early today at a slum in Karwan Bazar.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said those with special needs will be allocated Tk10,000 per person.

The Dhaka North mayor said, "This is a privately owned slum. Low-income people live here. When I arrived, I saw that almost all the homes were burnt in the fire. Adequate blankets will be provided for them. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Dry food and blankets have already been arranged by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Dhaka North City Corporation will provide financial assistance to all the affected people."

Two people died and nearly 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that broke out in the Mollabari slum next to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) premises early today.

The fire broke out at the slum around 2:23 am and soon engulfed it. Thirteen firefighting units worked and extinguished the blaze around 3:40 am.

 

Top News

DNCC / Karwan Bazar fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

10h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

15m | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

1h | Videos
What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

2h | Videos
What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Xi Jinping's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos