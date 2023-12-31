With Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh, all metro rail stations now open

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

With Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh, all metro rail stations now open

Currently, 1.30 lakh to 1.50 lakh people commute daily via the metro

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 09:28 am
If all Dhaka dwellers, 22.50 million people, use the Metro Rail services, savings will be as high as Tk73,575 million or Tk7,357.5 crore. Photo: Rajib Dhar
If all Dhaka dwellers, 22.50 million people, use the Metro Rail services, savings will be as high as Tk73,575 million or Tk7,357.5 crore. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh, the last two stations of the Dhaka metro line 6 – have opened today. 

With this, the MRT-6 is now connecting all 16 stations between Diabari and Motijheel, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

Sharmin Rahman, a private job holder who needs to commute to her Banglamotor office every morning, is relieved by the opening of the new metro rail stations. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Earlier, I needed to drop at the Farmgate station and take another transport to my office. But now, I will be able to just get off at either the Karwan Bazar or Shahbagh station and walk the rest of the ways," she added.

MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company, at a news briefing at the company's Eskaton office in the capital on Thursday, said starting next March, the Agargaon-Motijheel train will extend its service hours and operate until night, similar to the Diabari-Agargaon section. 

It now has service hours from 8am to 12:30pm.

Currently, 1.30 lakh to 1.50 lakh people commute daily via the metro.

Siddique said a letter had been sent to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, banning the flying of sky lanterns within a 1km radius of the metro rail on the 31st night to avoid any untoward incidents during festivities.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company started operations in the Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani stations on 13 December.

Before that, on 4 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the second phase of the metro rail's Agargaon to Motijheel segment.

After the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, the metro rail stopped at Farmgate, Secretariat, and Motijheel stations.

On the Uttara-Motijheel route, the metro runs daily from 7:30am to 11:30am. 

However, two metro trains run from Uttara North at 7:10am and 7:20am for the convenience of students and professionals. Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders can travel in these two trains.

After 11:30am, the metro rail movement remains stopped on the Motijheel-Agargaon route, while it is operational till 8:30pm on the Uttara-Agargaon section.

Top News

Bangladesh metro rail / Dhaka / Karwan Bazar / Shahbagh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

2h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

1h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

19h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

12h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

11h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

13h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

14h | Videos