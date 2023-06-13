Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

The Dhaka South City Corporation has officially named the six-lane bridge currently under construction at the site of Kamrangirchar (Loharpool) Bridge in the capital after its Mayor, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

The bridge will now be known as "Mayor Sheikh Taposh Setu," as stated in an office order signed by Dhaka South Secretary Akramuzzaman on Tuesday (13 June).

Additionally, three other facilities under the Dhaka South City Corporation have also been renamed.

The park adjacent to Kalabagan ground will be called "Shaheed Sheikh Russell Shishu Park, Kalabagan," while the park near Jatrabari intersection has been renamed "Shaheed Sheikh Russell Park, Jatrabari."

Furthermore, the community center being constructed opposite Dhakeshwari temple will now be known as "Bir Mukti Joddha Mohammad Abdul Aziz Social Program Center."

The office order instructs all department heads of the South City to update the respective departmental records with the new names.

It also mandates the installation of nameplates displaying the new names by the relevant Regional Executive Officer.

This decision, approved by the appropriate authority, is effective immediately. The Local Government Department of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives granted permission for the renaming of these four infrastructures on 10 May.