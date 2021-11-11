Kamal urges continued UN and EU support to Bangladesh

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has voiced optimist that the United Nations would always support Bangladesh in achieving its development goals.

He said Bangladesh will be free from hunger and poverty by 2030.

The finance minister came up with remark while Mia Seppo, the outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, called on him at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting they discussed cooperation on economic progress, recovery of pandemic hit economy, employment, women's development and empowerment.

Mia Seppo praised Bangladesh's economic progress, women's employment and women's empowerment, and hoped that Bangladesh's cooperation with the UN would be further strengthened in the future.

Referring to the continuation of the long standing relations between the UN and Bangladesh, she said the UN was working for the advancement of women, women's empowerment and socio-economic development in Bangladesh.

Mia Seppo said the UN will continue to support Bangladesh in achieving the Eighth Five-Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said her four-year tenure in Bangladesh would be a bright memory in her life and thanked for the overall cooperation during her service tenure in Dhaka.

Earlier, the new European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley paid a courtesy call on the finance minister.

The minister called upon the EU to continue the priority given to Bangladesh in the field of trade despite its transition from a least developed country to a developing one.

He said the EU is the largest destination for Bangladesh's export products and Bangladesh is one of the most attractive places for global investors.

Kamal hoped that existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and the EU will be continued to grow.