Kamal urges continued UN and EU support to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:05 pm

Related News

Kamal urges continued UN and EU support to Bangladesh

UNB
11 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has voiced optimist that the United Nations would always support Bangladesh in achieving its development goals.

He said Bangladesh will be free from hunger and poverty by 2030.

The finance minister came up with remark while Mia Seppo, the outgoing UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, called on him at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Thursday. 

During the meeting they discussed cooperation on economic progress, recovery of pandemic hit economy, employment, women's development and empowerment.

Mia Seppo praised Bangladesh's economic progress, women's employment and women's empowerment, and hoped that Bangladesh's cooperation with the UN would be further strengthened in the future.

Referring to the continuation of the long standing relations between the UN and Bangladesh, she said the UN was working for the advancement of women, women's empowerment and socio-economic development in Bangladesh.

Mia Seppo said the UN will continue to support Bangladesh in achieving the Eighth Five-Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said her four-year tenure in Bangladesh would be a bright memory in her life and thanked for the overall cooperation during her service tenure in Dhaka.

Earlier, the new European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley paid a courtesy call on the finance minister.

The minister called upon the EU to continue the priority given to Bangladesh in the field of trade despite its transition from a least developed country to a developing one. 

He said the EU is the largest destination for Bangladesh's export products and Bangladesh is one of the most attractive places for global investors.

Kamal hoped that existing friendly relations between Bangladesh and the EU will be continued to grow.

 

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / UN / EU / Mia Seppo / diplomatic relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

3h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

22h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

22h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills