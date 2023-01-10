Kamal urges BNP not to create public sufferings

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today urged the BNP leaders and activists to hold mass sit-in programme without creating public sufferings.

"BNP did not face any obstruction during its previous peaceful programmes. If they create any public sufferings in the name of mass sit-in programme . . . our law enforcement agencies are capable enough to deal with the incident," he said while talking to the reporters after inaugurating Mujib Corner at the DMP headquarters.

The minister said, "We fought for the freedom at the call of Bangabandhu. I remember Bangabandhu's March 7 Speech, I remember the 7 March every day."

"On Bangabandhu's call, we risked our lives and went to the liberation war. Bangabandhu spent his entire life through struggle," he added.

According to prison records, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had spent 3,053 days in the prisons.

He said under the leadership of Bangabandhu, Bangladesh achieved independence and now the worthy successor of Bangbabandhu Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, brought radical changes in everywhere in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh achieved tremendous progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Kamal added.

Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division Md Aminul Islam Khan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Commissioner of DMP Khandkar Golam Faruk and other high officials concerned were present.

