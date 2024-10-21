Kamal Ahmed Majumder sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder to jail in a case lodged over the killing of Jagannath University student Ekramul Haque Sajid during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuddin Hossain passed the order as police produced Majumder before the court after the end of his three-day remand and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the completion of the probe.

Majumder was arrested from the capital's Gulshan area on 18 October and the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider placed him on the three-day remand the next day.

Sajid was shot in front of Shah Ali Majar in Mirpur on 4 August and he succumbed to his injuries on 14 August. Sajid's father Jiaul Haque filed the case on 7 September.