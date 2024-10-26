Kalurghat Bridge reopens for traffic tomorrow

Kalurghat Bridge is the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of Chattogram. File Photo: UNB

Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River will open for traffic tomorrow (27 October) after completing 14-month-long renovation work.

Railway Eastern General Manager (GM) Mohammad Nazmul Islam said renovation works of the bridge have been completed.

The 239-metre Kalurghat bridge, built in 1930, became unfit for both train and road traffic.

A BUET expert team recently recommended resuming traffic on the bridge which was closed on 1 August, 2023, for the renovation works.

The rail-cum-road bridge now can also be crossed on foot as walkways have been constructed on the bridge, said Nazmul.

The renovation works have been done at the cost of Tk55 crore to make the bridge suitable for easy vehicular movement side by side plying of the intercity train on Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, which was commissioned on November 12, 2023.