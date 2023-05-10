Kallyanpur retention pond to save surroundings from submerging: Atiqul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:40 pm

Related News

Kallyanpur retention pond to save surroundings from submerging: Atiqul

BDR Market in Beribadh area will be evicted soon, says Atiqul

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
File photo
File photo

If the retention pond in the rainwater catchment areas of Kallyanpur Beribadh cannot be constructed, its surrounding areas will go under water and lead to waterlogging across the capital, warned Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam.  

"If this retention pond is not constructed, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Kallyanpur, Shewrapara and Kazipara will be submerged in water," he told reporters after inspecting the pond's construction on Wednesday.

"Water from five canals will drain into this retention pond. As much as it rains, this pond will receive water and then pump it into the River Turag. There will be no waterlogging in these areas," he said. 

Meanwhile, excavation work for constructing a Hydro Eco Park along the retention pond in Kallyanpur is also going on, for which many occupancies in the area need to be cleared, informed the Dhaka North mayor. 

"We have to face many challenges while doing full excavation. All illegal encroachments will be evicted...The Hydro Eco Park will be constructed in Kallyanpur by overcoming all obstacles for the benefit of the people," he said, adding, once constructed, people of all ages across the capital will benefit from the eco park.

The Dhaka North mayor also informed that the BDR market in the Kallyanpur Beribandh area will also be evicted. "The BDR market has no partnership with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), and it will be evicted soon. I have talked to the home minister … the market will be evicted very soon".

Top News

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam / pond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

8h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

13h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

1h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

2h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

3h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter