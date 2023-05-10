Kallyanpur retention pond to save surroundings from submerging: Atiqul

If the retention pond in the rainwater catchment areas of Kallyanpur Beribadh cannot be constructed, its surrounding areas will go under water and lead to waterlogging across the capital, warned Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam.

"If this retention pond is not constructed, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Kallyanpur, Shewrapara and Kazipara will be submerged in water," he told reporters after inspecting the pond's construction on Wednesday.

"Water from five canals will drain into this retention pond. As much as it rains, this pond will receive water and then pump it into the River Turag. There will be no waterlogging in these areas," he said.

Meanwhile, excavation work for constructing a Hydro Eco Park along the retention pond in Kallyanpur is also going on, for which many occupancies in the area need to be cleared, informed the Dhaka North mayor.

"We have to face many challenges while doing full excavation. All illegal encroachments will be evicted...The Hydro Eco Park will be constructed in Kallyanpur by overcoming all obstacles for the benefit of the people," he said, adding, once constructed, people of all ages across the capital will benefit from the eco park.

The Dhaka North mayor also informed that the BDR market in the Kallyanpur Beribandh area will also be evicted. "The BDR market has no partnership with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), and it will be evicted soon. I have talked to the home minister … the market will be evicted very soon".