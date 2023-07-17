Kalabati saree made from banana plant fibre gifted to PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
17 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:53 pm

Related News

Kalabati saree made from banana plant fibre gifted to PM Hasina

Manipuri design Kalabati sarees, the first ever in Bangladesh, have been created by weaver Radhavati Devi of Moulvibazar using the fibre of the banana plant

UNB
17 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:53 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday received Kalabati sarees and handicrafts made from banana plant fibre.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen Tibriji handed over three such sarees and two jewellery boxes to the PM at the cabinet room of the Prime Minister's Office.

Manipuri weaver fashions full-length sari from banana plant

Manipuri design Kalabati sarees, the first ever in Bangladesh, have been created by weaver Radhavati Devi of Moulvibazar using the fibre of the banana plant.

Anjali Devi and Dutta Singh, weavers from Bandarban, made the 3 sarees that were gifted to the prime minister.

Besides, a special Machang model of residential shelter in hilly areas, a district brand calendar and a brand book were also presented to the prime minister by the DC of Bandarban.

Top News

Bangladesh / Banana Leaf Fibre / saree

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September