Kalabati saree made from banana plant fibre gifted to PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday received Kalabati sarees and handicrafts made from banana plant fibre.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parveen Tibriji handed over three such sarees and two jewellery boxes to the PM at the cabinet room of the Prime Minister's Office.

Manipuri design Kalabati sarees, the first ever in Bangladesh, have been created by weaver Radhavati Devi of Moulvibazar using the fibre of the banana plant.

Anjali Devi and Dutta Singh, weavers from Bandarban, made the 3 sarees that were gifted to the prime minister.

Besides, a special Machang model of residential shelter in hilly areas, a district brand calendar and a brand book were also presented to the prime minister by the DC of Bandarban.