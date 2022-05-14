New gas well in Kailashtila starts supply officially

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 03:40 pm

New gas well in Kailashtila starts supply officially

The new development comes following a successful test run on 7 May

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 03:40 pm
New gas well in Kailashtila starts supply officially

Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has officially started supplying about 19 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) to the national grid from well no 7 of the Kailashtila gas field.

The gas supply started at 11am on Sunday (14 May), said engineer Abdul Jalil Pramanik-Managing Director of SGFL.

The new development comes following a successful test run on 7 May.

The state-run energy exploration company, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex), found the new gas source on 27 April this year.

Earlier in 2016, well no 7 of the Kailashtila gas field was declared abandoned.

In February this year, Bapex started working on the well - on behalf of the SGFL Authority - which was completed by April.

The well is now producing gas at 2800 psi.

There are a total of seven wells in the gas field in Sylhet.

Around 29 million cubic feet of gas is being produced from the currently operational (two) wells.

Gas was found in the Kailash Tila Gas Field in 1962. However, production started in 1983.

A comparison of data from Petrobangla-the state-owned hydrocarbon corporation-shows that the country produced around 2324.7 mmcfd of gas per day, of which three local companies produce around 691 mmcfd, two International Oil Companies (IOC) produce around 945 mmcfd and imports around 688.1 mmcfd per day.

Kailashtila gas field / Gas

