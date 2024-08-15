Kader Siddique's car vandalised as he went to pay tribute to Bangabandhu residence

Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique's car came under attack when he went to visit Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

This morning, at around 7am, he went to pay his respects at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

Kader Siddique told the media, "I went to give flowers at around 7am. But I could not."

He mentioned that some people there greeted him and asked him to turn around.

"I was inside the car when some people started throwing stones. The car was vandalised with sticks. Then I left."