'Kacchi Bhai' restaurant in Ctg fined Tk1 lakh for using banned sauce, toxic chemical

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has fined the "Kacchi Bhai" restaurant in Chattogram Tk1 lakh for using banned sauce and Keora water, a toxic chemical harmful to the human body.

"During an inspection at the restaurant located on 2nd floor of Muntasir Tower at Wasa Intersection in the city today (4 June) we found prohibited sauce and poisonous Keora water stored in the restaurant," Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Executive Magistrate Abdus Sobhan told The Business Standard.

"Both were destroyed on the spot. Additionally, leftover chicken meat mixed with rice was found in the restaurant's refrigerator.

"For using banned sauce, toxic Keora water, and storing stale chicken meat, we have fined the restaurant Tk1 lakh and issued a warning."

He further said, "We had previously warned the restaurant several times and advised them to display guidelines for ensuring a safe food environment. However, the restaurant failed to comply.

"We have also closed two bakeries, Umax Bakery and Sayem Bakery, for not maintaining hygienic conditions and warned three other food shops," he added.