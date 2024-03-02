Kacchi Bhai cashier's uncle, who brought him to Dhaka, haunted by last call

Bangladesh

UNB
02 March, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 09:24 am

Kamrul Habib Rocky, a 22-year-old cashier died in the 1 March Bailey Road fire, 2024. Photo: UNB
Kamrul Habib Rocky, a 22-year-old cashier died in the 1 March Bailey Road fire, 2024. Photo: UNB

"Mama (uncle), please save me, I'm stuck here."

Kamrul Habib Rocky, a 22-year-old from Jashore, had spoken those words as he contacted his uncle, Jihad Hossain, during the tragedy on Thursday night at the capital's Bailey Road.

"He called me and asked me to save him, mentioning a fire at the Kacchi Bhai Bailey Road branch. I reported the matter to 999, and they told me that rescue work was underway," Jihad said.

Jihad, who introduced Rocky to Dhaka last December, rushed to the capital only to find Rocky's lifeless body in the hospital.

"I never thought that the one I brought to Dhaka for a better future would return like this," he lamented.

Rocky had recently secured a job as a cashier at Kacchi Bhai Restaurant on Bailey Road, but returned home lifeless after two months.

His body reached his ancestral home at Dhopakhola village in Jashore's Sadar upazila on Friday morning.

Rocky, the eldest of three brothers, had taken on the responsibility of supporting his family after passing Dakhil from Madrasa board, as his father navigated the streets on an easybike.

He died as a result of tracheal burn injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Kamran Hossain Sajim, Rocky's brother, expressed disbelief at the tragic turn of events. "We used to run our family on the income of both of them. I never imagined losing my brother like this," he said.

Rocky's home is enveloped in mourning now.

Ripa Begum and Kabir Hossain, Rocky's parents, are rendered speechless by the profound sorrow of losing their child.

Rocky was laid to rest in the family graveyard following prayers.

bailey road fire

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

