Kabiraj hacked to death for failing to put love spell on a girl in Ctg  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:45 pm

Kabiraj hacked to death for failing to put love spell on a girl in Ctg  

The witch doctor had just handed him a coconut and told him drinking from it would make his desired girl fall in love with him

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Representational image.Picture: Collected
Representational image.Picture: Collected

A young man stabbed to death a witch doctor, locally known as kabiraj, after an amulet she provided failed to make a girl fall in love with him in Shilkup village of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram.

The victim was identified as Fatema Begum, wife of Mostak Ahmed Shikdar,

Officer-in-Charge of Banshkhali Police Station Md Shafiul Kabir, said.

The youth Mohammad Ehsan, 22, attacked Fatema at 8am this morning with a knife.

The incident took place when he went to meet her. She had just handed him a coconut and told him drinking from it would make his desired girl fall in love with him. 

During the attack, three more people, including Fatema's daughter and neighbours, were injured when they tried to save her, the OC said.

Later, locals caught Ehsan, son of Md Ibrahim of Maijpara area of the upazila, from the spot and informed police.

After the attack, four injured, including Fatema, were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where on-duty doctors declared Fatema dead.

Quoting Ehsan, the cop said one year back, Ehsan's gave Fatema's amulet to a girl, who fell ill after putting it on.

The amulet was originally given to her as Ehsan was told it had magical properties and would make the girl fall in love with him.

Quoting Ehsan, the OC said, he bought a few more amulets from Fatema to help the girl recover, but none of the charms made the girl fall in love with him.

Top News

Kabiraj / love spell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

20h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

21h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident