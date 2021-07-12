Kabiraj hacked to death for failing to put love spell on a girl in Ctg  

A young man stabbed to death a witch doctor, locally known as kabiraj, after an amulet she provided failed to make a girl fall in love with him in Shilkup village of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram.

The victim was identified as Fatema Begum, wife of Mostak Ahmed Shikdar,

Officer-in-Charge of Banshkhali Police Station Md Shafiul Kabir, said.

The youth Mohammad Ehsan, 22, attacked Fatema at 8am this morning with a knife.

The incident took place when he went to meet her. She had just handed him a coconut and told him drinking from it would make his desired girl fall in love with him.

During the attack, three more people, including Fatema's daughter and neighbours, were injured when they tried to save her, the OC said.

Later, locals caught Ehsan, son of Md Ibrahim of Maijpara area of the upazila, from the spot and informed police.

After the attack, four injured, including Fatema, were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where on-duty doctors declared Fatema dead.

Quoting Ehsan, the cop said one year back, Ehsan's gave Fatema's amulet to a girl, who fell ill after putting it on.

The amulet was originally given to her as Ehsan was told it had magical properties and would make the girl fall in love with him.

Quoting Ehsan, the OC said, he bought a few more amulets from Fatema to help the girl recover, but none of the charms made the girl fall in love with him.