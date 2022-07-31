A K M Shahidul Karim made Bangladesh Ambassador to Denmark

The Government has decided to appoint A K M Shahidul Karim, currently serving as Bangladesh Ambassador to Bhutan, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Denmark, reads a press release.

Ambassador-designate Karim is a career foreign service officer, belonging to the 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In his diplomatic career, Karim has served in various capacities both at the Headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as Stockholm, Cairo and London. He was the Bangladesh Consul General in Jeddah. Just before leaving for his maiden Ambassadorial assignment in Bhutan, Karim was serving as the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry.

A K M Shahidul Karim obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET). He also participated in executive programme at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore as well as completed Japanese Language Course at Kansai Kokusai Center in Osaka, Japan.