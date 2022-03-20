Justice Shahabuddin was a bright star of country's judiciary: CJ

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Sunday said Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed was a bright star of the country's judiciary and

justice-seekers would get benefit from his judgments even after 50 to 100 years from now.

"Shahabuddin Ahmed was one of those judges from our golden period. He would live forever among us through his judgments," he said.

The chief justice said these while recalling memories of the former

president and chief justice Shahabuddin Ahmed prior to his namaz-e-janaza at National Eidgah this morning.

Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed passed away at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here on Saturday (19 March) at the age of 92.

His body was brought at the Supreme Court premises at 10am today and his namaz-e-janaza was held at around 10:20am.

Supreme Court Bar Association Secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal spoke on the life and work of the former president Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed. His son Sohel Ahmed spoke on behalf of the bereaved family.