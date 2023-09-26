Justice Obaidul Hassan sworn in as 24th chief justice of Bangladesh

Justice Obaidul Hassan has been sworn in as the 24th chief justice of Bangladesh today (26 September).

President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath of office during a ceremony at Bangabhaban at 11am.

The president administered the oath at 11am at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, witnessed by the president's wife Dr. Rebecca Sultana, Cabinet members, former chief justices, judges of both the Appellate and High Court divisions, heads of the three services, principal secretary to the prime minister, the attorney general, and Supreme Court lawyers, including SC Bar Association leaders.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the ceremony.

Justice Obaidul Hassan was appointed the country's 24th chief justice on 12 September.

Who is Justice Obaidul Hassan?

According to the Supreme Court website, Justice Obaidul Hassan obtained BSS. (Hons), MSS (Economics) and LLB from the University of Dhaka.

Later, he enrolled as an advocate of the District Court on 18 March 1986, the High Court Division on October 18 1988 and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on August 15 2005.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court Division on 30 June 2009 and appointed Judge of the same division on 6 June 2011.

He joined the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on 3 September 2020.

He delivered numerous judgments, including judgment on Arpita Sompotti Ain and the appointment of Judges to the High Court Division.

Justice Obaidul Hassan participated in an international conference held in Hong Kong (1991) and participated in a training programme, namely the "Judicial Governance Program", held in Singapore in July 2015.

He attended an International Conference on "International Crimes/State Crimes" held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in August 2015. He also attended a view exchange program with the Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Crimes Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, Netherlands, in August 2015.

Hassan was born on 1 January 1959, at Chayashi village under Mohanganj upazila in Netrokona district to Dr Akhlaqul Hossain Ahmed and Begum Hosne Ara Hossain.

Hassan was appointed as the chairman of International Crimes Tribunal-2 on 25 March 2012 and in his capacity as the head of that court, also known as War Crimes Tribunal, until 15 September 2015, he pronounced 11 verdicts.

As a Supreme Court judge Obaidul Hassan joined several international legal conferences in different countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Netherlands and Argentina.

He led the Bangladesh delegation to an international crimes conference in Buenos Aires in 2015 and in the same year he attended a views exchange meeting with the International Crimes Court and the International Crimes Tribunal judges in The Hague.

Obaidul Hassan authored several books including "Obornonio Nirmomotar Chittro Ekatturer Buddhijibi Hotyakando O Onnanya", "Bangabandhu Bangladesh Ekjon Juddho Shishur Golpo O Onnanya" and "Bangabandhu, Rabindranath O Oshamprodayeek Bangladesh".