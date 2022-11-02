Justice Manik’s car reportedly attacked in capital 

Retired Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik's car has been allegedly attacked by miscreants.

An attack on his car was made from a procession when he was on his way to Paltan area of the capital, said DMP Motijheel Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Enamul Haque Mithu Wednesday (2 November).

"We have received reports of one such attack. He (Manik) has been asked to come (to the police). We will listen to what happened after that," he told The Business Standard.

According to sources, Justice Manik's car was attacked by a procession while passing through the Paltan area and at that time miscreants vandalised the car and attacked his gunman.

Md Rafiq, the gunman of Justice Manik, said that their car was attacked in Paltan around 4-4:30pm.

"Not only the car but also sir (Justice Manik), his driver and I were attacked."

When asked about the attackers' identity, he said, "There was a BNP rally today in the area. The attackers came from there. Legal action will be taken in this regard."