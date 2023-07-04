Justice delayed, justice denied: Momen tells ICC prosecutor over Rohingya case 

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has assured of all possible support and cooperation to the prosecutor office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning its investigation into the Rohingya case in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

During the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim AA Khan KC's courtesy call this afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Momen also sought efforts from the ICC to resolve the case as soon as possible to ensure that genocide never happens again anywhere in the world.

"You should put in efforts to finish the case as fast as possible. Justice delayed, justice denied," he said to the ICC prosecutor, reports the UNB.

Momen also expressed appreciation for the commendable work of the criminal court in ensuring justice and accountability around the world.

Karim AA Khan KC is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh from 4-7 July in connection with the ICC's Rohingya situation in Bangladesh and Myanmar.

In November 2019, the International Criminal Court judges granted a request to open a full investigation into alleged atrocities committed against the Rohingyas within the jurisdiction of the court.

This authorisation to open an investigation is seen as a "significant development" for the pursuit of justice and the establishment of the truth, in particular for the victims of alleged crimes in this situation.

Investigators from the Office of the Prosecutor are now carefully and thoroughly seeking to uncover the truth regarding what happened to the Rohingya people in Myanmar which forced them to flee to Bangladesh.

Momen said those involved in Rohingya genocide should be held accountable.

Prosecutor Khan will visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps and will hold a meeting with the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Momen added.

The prosecutor will talk to the refugees in the camps in Cox's Bazar and share updates on efforts to pursue justice for the alleged crimes committed against the Rohingyas.

During his last visit, Prosecutor Khan laid emphasis on a collective responsibility which can actually help them move beyond talking about justice to delivering it for the Rohingyas.

"We have to work together to achieve justice. That is what is required," Khan told reporters last year in Dhaka, noting that justice is an absolutely essential prerequisite for ensuring people's rights.