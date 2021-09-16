Justice & Care, Winrock International to support human trafficking survivors

Justice & Care and Winrock International's Ashshash project formally signed a pivotal 'Memorandum of Understanding' (MoU) that will ensure the provision of comprehensive legal and aftercare support and services for human trafficking survivors.

The support or services will be provided primarily by strengthening the capacity of prospective pro-bono lawyers across the key operational districts of the project; Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar, and by establishing a referral network at regional levels, said a press release.

On pioneering this pivotal alliance, Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Country Director, Justice & Care, committed to continually showcase solidarity with the project's vision of successfully reintegrating and economically empowering human trafficking survivors.

'We will work in a collaborative manner by referring the specialized services (of the respective organisations) to one another. As we will solicit the available and required services from the Ashshash project by referring the survivors for basic counselling support, and skills and entrepreneurship development training, the project will in turn refer their beneficiaries (the survivors) in need of legal, shelter and/or healthcare support, to Justice & Care', he said.

Winrock will additionally refer survivors in need of trauma counselling, whilst Justice & Care vows to ensure speedy trials for the survivors (in collaboration with special tribunals and law-enforcement agencies).

The two organisations will also jointly organise advocacy-centric activities with key actors and proponents from the justice sector. Moreover, Justice and care will provide insight and legal consultation on the preparation of class-action civil suits against recruiting agencies involved with fraudulent recruitment, and human trafficking.

In observance of the signing ceremony were, Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Country Director, Justice & Care; Richard Niloy Halder, Head of HIR and Administration, Justice & Care, Md Sirajuddin Belal, Team Manager-Aftercare; Dipta Rakshit, Team Leader, Ashshash, Winrock International; Mo Mo Shey, M & E Specialist, Ashshash, Winrock International; SK Najmul Islam, Psychosocial and Legal Services Manager, Ashshash, Winrock International; Md Ashraful Islam, Private Sector Engagement Manager, Ashshash, Winrock International; and Masnoon Md Fairuz Haque, Communications Officer, Ashshash, Winrock International.

About Justice & Care and Winrock International's Ashshash Project: Justice and Care helps rescue victims of slavery and human trafficking, and empower them by rebuilding their lives economically and financially.

The organisation works closely with the government and law-enforcement agencies to pursue and dismantle criminal networks and bring the perpetrators to justice; eventually securing communities at risk from traffickers, and spark systemic change.

The Ashshash project is supported by Switzerland and implemented by Winrock International. The project aims to combat human trafficking in all it's forms; by setting an inaugural goal to enroll 4,500 men and women under it's counselling and training processes, whilst engaging 250,000 individuals from various community-levels via awareness-raising activities.