Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn’t make one a true AL activist: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always works to serve the people of the country, not as a ruler, so AL activists must sincerely work for the nation.

"Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn't prove that you are a true soldier of Bangabandhu. To be a 'Mujib's soldier', one must uphold his ideals," Quader said while speaking as the chief guest at the tri-annual conference of Noakhali town and Sadar upazila unit of Awami League.

Quader joined the conference virtually from his official residence in Dhaka.

"We will counter misinformation from BNP's Mirza Fakhrul with truth and constructive action," the AL leader and minister said.

Referring to the "killings of 21,000 AL leaders and activists by BNP," Obaidul Quader said that during BNP's last 5-year tenure, AL leaders and activists could not stay at home even for 50 days.

Regarding BNP's recent countrywide movement, Quader said that they have no issues with peaceful protests, but if BNP "plays with fire and resorts to violence, we are prepared, and a fitting reply will be given to protect the lives and property of the people."

Abdul Wadud Pintu, president of Noakhali Municipal Awami League, presided over the conference while Awami League Organizing Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili, Noakhali District Awami League Convener AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Salim, Joint Convener Shihab Uddin Shaheen, Sahid Ullah Khan Sohail and Member of Parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, also spoke.