Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn’t make one a true AL activist: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 04:49 pm

Related News

Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn’t make one a true AL activist: Quader

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 04:49 pm
Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always works to serve the people of the country, not as a ruler, so AL activists must sincerely work for the nation.

"Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn't prove that you are a true soldier of Bangabandhu. To be a 'Mujib's soldier', one must uphold his ideals," Quader said while speaking as the chief guest at the tri-annual conference of Noakhali town and Sadar upazila unit of Awami League.

Quader joined the conference virtually from his official residence in Dhaka.

"We will counter misinformation from BNP's Mirza Fakhrul with truth and constructive action," the AL leader and minister said.

Referring to the "killings of 21,000 AL leaders and activists by BNP," Obaidul Quader said that during BNP's last 5-year tenure, AL leaders and activists could not stay at home even for 50 days.

Regarding BNP's recent countrywide movement, Quader said that they have no issues with peaceful protests, but if BNP "plays with fire and resorts to violence, we are prepared, and a fitting reply will be given to protect the lives and property of the people."

Abdul Wadud Pintu, president of Noakhali Municipal Awami League, presided over the conference while Awami League Organizing Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili, Noakhali District Awami League Convener AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Salim, Joint Convener Shihab Uddin Shaheen, Sahid Ullah Khan Sohail and Member of Parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, also spoke.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

3h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

5h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

2h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

19h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

20h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill