Junior Chamber International Chittagong gets new committee

Junior Chamber International Chittagong Cosmopolitan has formed its committee for this year pledging to keep improving on the organisation's main goal to produce new and young entrepreneurs.

Members cast their votes to form the new committee at the annual meeting of the organisation at the Chittagong Club in the port city on 8 January, says a press release, where Razu Ahmed was elected as the president and Junayed Ahmed Rahat as general secretary.

Other members of the committee include Executive Vice President Golam Sarwar Chowdhury, Treasurer Ayaz Islam Chowdhury, Local Training Officer Ashraf Bunty and more.

Directors are Mohsin Munna, Engineer Amjad Hossain, Shahab Uddin Chowdhury, Saihan Hasnat, Fahad Bin Faruk, Rahi Mahmud, Engineer Md Emran Hossain Ovi, Shafiul Hossain Chowdhury Sakib and Sadekur Rahman.

Razu Ahmed, who joined the organisation in 2015, said Junior Chamber is a big platform for enriching one's experiences.

Outgoing president Shahed Shan said, "We have achieved some successes and have taken initiatives to clinch some more. Junior Chamber is ahead of other organisations in many respects and all of its members are working constantly to further improve while developing new entrepreneurs."

Junior Chamber International Bangladesh 2023 President Md Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was present at the event alongside some former presidents of the organisation's Chattogram unit.