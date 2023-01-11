Junior Chamber International Chittagong gets new committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Junior Chamber International Chittagong gets new committee

New members were elected on 8 January

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 06:12 pm
Junior Chamber International Chittagong gets new committee

Junior Chamber International Chittagong Cosmopolitan has formed its committee for this year pledging to keep improving on the organisation's main goal to produce new and young entrepreneurs.

Members cast their votes to form the new committee at the annual meeting of the organisation at the Chittagong Club in the port city on 8 January, says a press release, where Razu Ahmed was elected as the president and Junayed Ahmed Rahat as general secretary. 

Other members of the committee include Executive Vice President Golam Sarwar Chowdhury, Treasurer Ayaz Islam Chowdhury, Local Training Officer Ashraf Bunty and more.

Directors are Mohsin Munna, Engineer Amjad Hossain, Shahab Uddin Chowdhury, Saihan Hasnat, Fahad Bin Faruk, Rahi Mahmud, Engineer Md Emran Hossain Ovi, Shafiul Hossain Chowdhury Sakib and Sadekur Rahman.

Razu Ahmed, who joined the organisation in 2015, said Junior Chamber is a big platform for enriching one's experiences.

Outgoing president Shahed Shan said, "We have achieved some successes and have taken initiatives to clinch some more. Junior Chamber is ahead of other organisations in many respects and all of its members are working constantly to further improve while developing new entrepreneurs."

Junior Chamber International Bangladesh 2023 President Md Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was present at the event alongside some former presidents of the organisation's Chattogram unit.

JCI Chattogram Cosmopolitan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

22m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index