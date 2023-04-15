Junior Chamber Ctg holds 2nd general members' meeting

Bangladesh

Junior Chamber Ctg holds 2nd general members' meeting

Junior Chamber Ctg holds 2nd general members&#039; meeting

The second general members' meeting of JCI Chittagong, the regional chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI), was held yesterday.

Three directors and chairpersons of three sub-committees were elected in the meeting presided over by JCI Chittagong President Raju Ahammed.

Fariya Akbar Riya, Shahed Ali Saki, and Juwel Rahman were selected as directors of the organisation. The JCI Chittagong president administered the oath to the three new directors.

Besides, Ali Shipon, Jawad Rahman, and Jubayer Khan were elected chairpersons for the sub-committees for event management, public relations and media, and youth engagement respectively.

JCI Chittagong Executive Vice President Golam Sarwer Chowdhury, Secretary General Junaid Ahmed Rahat, Vice Presidents Mohammod Ismail Munna, Moin Uddin Nahid, Ishtiaque Alam Chowdhury, General Legal Counsel SM Ishtiaq Ur Rahman, Treasurer Ayaz Islam Chowdhury, Training Officer Md Ashraf Banty, Directors Shahab Uddin Chowdhury, Saihan Hasnat, Sadaf Rahman, Shafiul Hossain Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

Past presidents, past and present executive members, and general members of JCI Chittagong also participated in the meeting.

 

 

