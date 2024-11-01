July Foundation verifying information of martyrs’ families through calls from 16000

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 03:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The July Martyrs Memorial Foundation has initiated a process to verify information of families of individuals martyred in the recent mass uprising. 

As part of this initiative, the foundation is reaching out to the families through calls from the number 16000, reads a release issued by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology yesterday (31 October).

Through the release, the ministry requested everyone's cooperation in this verification effort on behalf of the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation.

