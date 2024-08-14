Efficient people to be evaluated in judiciary: CJ

The efficient and talented people will be evaluated in each sector of the judiciary, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said today (14 August).

"Merit will be the primary factor in evaluating judicial officers, ensuring that professionalism is upheld," said the chief justice when the members of Law Reporters' Forum paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The chief justice also said the judiciary should be more accountable to the people.

He announced that all High Court benches will begin their proceedings on Sunday (18 August).

Following the visit to the chief justice, the Law Reporters' Forum also paid a courtesy call on Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman.

