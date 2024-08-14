Efficient people to be evaluated in judiciary: CJ

He said the judiciary should be more accountable to the people

Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected
Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected

The efficient and talented people will be evaluated in each sector of the judiciary, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed said today (14 August).

"Merit will be the primary factor in evaluating judicial officers, ensuring that professionalism is upheld," said the chief justice when the members of Law Reporters' Forum paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

The chief justice also said the judiciary should be more accountable to the people.

He announced that all High Court benches will begin their proceedings on Sunday (18 August).

Following the visit to the chief justice, the Law Reporters' Forum also paid a courtesy call on Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman. 

The LRF' elected body include its president Ashraf-ul-Alam, general secretary Moneruzzaman Mission, vice president Hasan Zabed, joint secretary Alamgir Hossain, treasurer Monjur Hussain, organising secretary Noor Mohammad, publicity and publication secretary Habibul Islam Habib, training and welfare secretary Zabed Akhter, executive members Shamima Akter, Mohammad Yeasin, Shakil Ahmed, Zaker Hossain and Abu Naser.

The forum's former presidents, Saleh Uddin and Ashutosh Sarkar, its former general secretaries Didarul Alam and Habibur Rahman, and members Proshanto Kumar Karmoker, Bikash Narayan Dutta, Milton Anwar, Mohiuddin Faruk and Ayatullah Akter were also present.

