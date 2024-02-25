Judiciary of Bangladesh, India similar: Indian chief justice

The judiciary of both Bangladesh and India is almost similar, visiting Chief Justice of India Dr Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud said today (25 February).

"We have a longstanding friendship between the two countries. Judiciary and culture of both Bangladesh and India are almost similar as well," Justice Chandrachud said after observing the trial proceedings along with his two colleagues, Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Aniruddha Bose at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court this morning.

Earlier, Justice Chandrachud, flanked by Justice Datta and Justice Bose, took to the podium at the Appellate Division around 9:20am along with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said, "Today is a very special day. Chief Justice of India and two of his colleague judges from Indian Supreme Court are here among us."

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Bar Association President Md Momtazuddin Fakir greeted the visiting Indian judges at the apex court.

The three judges from India observed the trial proceedings after that.