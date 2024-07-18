Judicial Service Commission's written exam postponed amid quota protest violence

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission has postponed its 17th written exam amid the ongoing unrest across the country centring on quota reform protests.

The commission announced the postponement in a circular on Wednesday (17 July).

The notice, signed by Deputy Director of Judicial Service Commission SM Anisur Rahman, states that in view of the "special situation" arising in the country and the security of the examinees, the 17th BJS written examination scheduled to be held from 20 July has been postponed until the next date is announced.

"The next date and detailed schedule will be notified on the Commission's website," it added.