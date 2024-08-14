Judicial officials, family members asked to submit property statements within 10 days

Bangladesh

The notice, issued today (14 August), aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the Judiciary

The Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has issued a directive requiring all judicial officials and their family members to submit their wealth statements within the next 10 working days.

The notice, issued today (14 August), aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the Judiciary.

"In order to ensure the transparency and accountability of the Judiciary Department, all judicial officials and their family members have been ordered to submit statements of their movable and immovable assets located both in the country and abroad within the next working ten days," it said.

In a separate notice, the ministry outlined several measures to be implemented within the next 10 working days to improve the working environment of the courts:

  • The use of polythene and plastic products is banned within lower court premises due to health hazards and legal restrictions.
  • Breastfeeding centres are to be set up at convenient locations within District and Sessions Judge Courts, Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts, and Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Courts. Existing centers should also be upgraded to be suitable for use.
  • Separate toilet facilities for male and female litigants are to be established in convenient locations within the mentioned courts, and existing facilities should be made suitable for use.

