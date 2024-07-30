Judicial inquiry committee will probe deaths up to 21 July: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 08:56 pm

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

The government has asked the judicial inquiry committee to investigate all incidents, including fatalities, that occurred until 21 July, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (30 July).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with several ministers, secretaries and chiefs of law enforcement agencies, the minister said a notification has been issued extending the terms of reference of the one-member committee.

He also stated that two more members will join the committee very soon.

On 18 July, the government formed a judicial inquiry committee with High Court Justice Khondker Diliruzzaman as its head to investigate the killings of six people in clashes between the protesters on 16 July.
 

