Judgment in Julhas-Tonoy murder trial Aug 31

A court here today set August 31 for pronouncing judgement in a case lodged over the murder of former USAID official Julhas Mannan and his friend Tonoy Majumder.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal set the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

Unidentified miscreants hacked Julhas and Tonoy to death at Julhas's Lake Circus Road house under Kalabagan Police Station on April 25, 2016.

Julhas's elder brother Minhaj Mannan later filed the murder case with Kalabagan Police Station.

Investigation officer (IO) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) Unit Inspector Muhammad Monirul Islam on May 12, 2019, filed charge-sheet in the case against 12 militants of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The accused are- sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haq, Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Haq Chowdhury, Mawlana Junayed Ahmed, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah.