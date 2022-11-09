Jubo League to stay in the field to resist BNP's anarchy: Parash

Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash has said that his organisation would stay in the field from 11 November to resist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP's) anarchy and all sorts of conspiracies in the name of protest.

"Awami Jubo League leaders and activists will give a befitting reply if BNP-Jamaat try to harm common people in the name of protest, he said in a press briefing held at Awami League central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Wednesday.

Jubo League is poised to hold a grand rally at the historical Suhrawardy Udyan on 11 November (Saturday) marking the golden jubilee and 50th founding anniversary of the party.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present there as the chief guest.

To make grand rally a success, ten sub-committees and a seven-member golden jubilee celebration committee have been formed to make the rally successful.