Jubo League rally intensified public transport crisis, says BNP's Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said that the public transport crisis has intensified due to Awami Jubo League's rally.

"It seems that there are no buses for the people of Bangladesh today. All transport is in their possession. Jubo League banner on BRTC buses is shameful. It seems to be a state programme, it doesn't seem to be a party programme. If any of the foreigners see it, they will think it is a state programme, not a party programme," he said these things at a discussion meeting organised by BNP at the National Press Club on Friday (11 November).

"BNP has proved that public meetings can be held without public transport," he added.

Stating that 42% of people in Bangladesh are living below the poverty line, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "People cannot eat two meals today."

"There is no room for doubt that elections cannot go under this government. If the people are to regain the right to vote then there can be no election under this government," he added.

The BNP leader said that the electoral system has been rigged.

"All these systems need to be reformed again," he added.

BNP Convener Abul Kalam Azad presided over and member secretary Mojibur Rahman moderated the discussion meeting.