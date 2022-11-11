Jubo League leaders bring out processions ahead of Golden Jubilee rally

Jubo League leaders and activists from different levels brought out processions in the capital sinc morning to join the grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Awami Jubo League's golden jubilee.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present as the chief guest at the grand rally that is scheduled to start at 2:30pm Friday.

Around 9am, a group of Jubo League leaders and activists gathered in Karwan Bazar area. They were chanting "Joy Bangla", "Joy Bangabandhu". They got on a pickup and moved toward Suhrawardy Udyan while playing musical instruments.

Many such groups were seen throughout the capital. Such gatherings created traffic congestion in the capital. Even roads were blocked in places especially the road from Shahbagh to High Court via Bangla Academy and the road from Ramna to Matsya Bhaban.

Policemen in uniform and plainclothes have been deployed to foil any untoward situation.

Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of DMP Traffic zone (Ramna) told TBS that they have already directed for traffic movement diversion in some routes and as it's Friday he hopes no major problem would arise.

Prior to the Jubo League's golden jubilee rally, the Police had given directives for traffic diversion stating that roads will be closed at Kataban Crossing, Hotel Intercontinental Crossing, Police Bhaban Crossing, Kakrail Church Crossing, UBL Crossing, High Court Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, Dhaka University Medical Center, Jagannath Hall Crossing, Dhaka University Raju Bhashkarja Crossing and Vice Chancellor Bhaban Crossing.

Though the rally starts in the afternoon, leaders and workers coming from various parts of the country started gathering in Suhrawardy Udyan area from morning.

Jubo League leaders Qayyum Baksh and Sabuj Ahmad came to Dhaka by night train from Kamalganj of Moulvibazar to attend the rally. They said, they have come to participate in the best gathering of the Jubo League.

The rally will start in the afternoon but we reached Dhaka early in the morning. They look forward to listening to the directions given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in today's rally.

Jubo League leaders say that at least 10 lakh leaders and workers from 64 districts of the country will gather in this grand rally.

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash expressed hope that Suhrawardy Udyan will become a sea of ​​people during the grand rally. He made the statement during a press conference at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Wednesday.

A total of 10 sub-committees have been formed to make the rally a success. Five gates have been erected at the Suhrawardy Udyan for entering the mass rally and the whole area was adorned with colourful decorations to celebrate the day.

Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said, South Asia's largest youth organisation Awami Jubo League plays a vital role during any crisis in the country. BNP-Jamaat is trying to create unstable situation in the country, he added.

Jubo League leaders and workers will be on the streets from 11 November to combat any anarchy by BNP-Jamaat and their allies, said the Jubo League chairman.