Jubo League leader sues 300 BNP men after attack on motorcade of Ilias Ali's wife 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 November, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:51 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A case suing some 300 BNP men has been filed by a Sylhet Jubo League leader following Tuesday's reported attack on missing BNP leader M Ilyas Ali's wife's motorcade.

Ripon Mia, organisational secretary of Jubo League's Goalabazar union unit, filed the case with the Osmaninagar police station on Wednesday against 24 named and 300 unnamed persons.

He alleged that BNP and Chhatra Dal activists attacked them during an event marking Jubo League's 50th founding anniversary Goalabazar.

Joint General Secretary of upazila Awami League Javed Ahmed Ambia told The Business Standard that six Jubo League leaders and activists were attacked and injured in the reported attack. 

Tahsina Rushdi Luna, also an advisor to the BNP's Chairperson Khaleda Zia, was campaigning on Tuesday for the party's upcoming divisional rally.

Local BNP leaders and activists alleged that a group of the BCL men carried out the attack when Luna got in her vehicle after campaigning in Goalabazar union.

The Osmaninagar upazila unit BNP General Secretary Abdullah Misbah was also injured in the attack, they claimed. 

The party is yet to take any legal steps over the reported attack.

Meanwhile, the police detained Faisal Ahmed, a member of upazila Chhatra Dal's convening committee, and Nurul Islam, leader of BNP's Umarpur union, suspected to be in connection with the attack.

They were sent to jail by a Sylhet court yesterday.

Contacted, Osaninagar police station OC SM Main Uddin said, "The two detained BNP men, who were later sent to jail on Wednesday, were shown arrested in the case filed by a Jubo League leader. 

"So far, no one else has been arrested."

