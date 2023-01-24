‘Jubo League’ leader posing as DB official shoots businessman in Munshiganj

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 08:10 pm

A Jubo League leader has allegedly hacked and shot a brick trader in Munshiganj after picking him up by impersonating himself as a member of the Detective Branch of Bangladesh Police.

Zia Sardar, 45, from Amghata village of Mollakandi union under Munshiganj Sadar upazila, was shot by Union Jubo League President Shipon Patwari and his associates at around 1:00pm on Tuesday (24 January), family members said.

The businessman has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital with serious injuries. He is the son of Jeddal Sardar, a BNP leader in Noada Dhalikandi village of the same union.

Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khairul Hasan said, "Initially, we got information that the injured was picked up by a DB impersonator. He was later beaten up by the man. Injury marks of sharp weapons were found on his body. The wound on his leg could be from bullets."

Victim's brother Babul Sardar said Zia was on his way to fetch his daughter from school around 12:30am. In front of a culvert, a group of 10-12 people including the Jubo League leader picked him up in a microbus by impersonating as DB police officials.

The trader was then taken to Amghata village and hacked indiscriminately. Later, he was shot in his leg and thrown on the road. The locals rescued him and took him to Munshiganj General Hospital where the doctors on duty sent him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Sadar police station Sub-Inspector Md Farid said that the injured businessman is an accused in the case filed in connection with the attack of BNP workers on the police at Muktarpur Old Ferry Ghat on 21 September last year.

