Jubo League leader Moazzem detained

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Jubo League leader Moazzem detained

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 09:47 pm
Moazzem Hossain. File Photo: Collected
Moazzem Hossain. File Photo: Collected

Police today (25 October) detained Jubo League's central presidium member Moazzem Hossain from his home in the capital's Moghbazar.

Asghar Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Nawabganj Police Station, said the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Moazzem for questioning. 

According to Nawabganj police sources, there are two cases filed with Nawabganj Police Station under the Explosives Act against Moazzem. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He will be later shown arrested in those cases, said the inspector.

detained / Juba League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

10h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

11h | Mode
EVs can help mitigate urban air pollution. Photo: Reuters

How legalising electric conversion of cars could benefit Bangladesh

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will win the US election? Take a look at the economy

Who will win the US election? Take a look at the economy

8h | Videos
Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

Three journalists killed in Israeli attack in southern Lebanon

12h | Videos
North Korea has sent troops to Russia

North Korea has sent troops to Russia

10h | Videos
In elite area, there is a cat sanctuary called ‘Biral Bari’

In elite area, there is a cat sanctuary called ‘Biral Bari’

9h | Videos