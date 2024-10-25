Jubo League leader Moazzem detained

Police today (25 October) detained Jubo League's central presidium member Moazzem Hossain from his home in the capital's Moghbazar.

Asghar Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Nawabganj Police Station, said the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police detained Moazzem for questioning.

According to Nawabganj police sources, there are two cases filed with Nawabganj Police Station under the Explosives Act against Moazzem.

He will be later shown arrested in those cases, said the inspector.