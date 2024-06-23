Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna

A Jubo League leader was hacked to death by miscreants in front of the Raninagar Club in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila on Friday afternoon.

Al-Amin Mia, 38, died around 7:30pm while being taken to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). He was a member of the Raninaga Union Jubo League.

Harun Ur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Aminpur Police Station, confirmed the matter on Saturday.

According to police and locals, there has been a conflict between the present upazila chairman, Abdul Wahab, and the former chairman, Shahinuzzaman Shahin, over the last Upazila Parishad election. There are reports of clashes among the supporters of the two groups.

Al-Amin, from Shahin's group, was attacked on Friday around 3:30 pm.

Locals rushed him to Pabna General Hospital, from where he was referred to RMCH after his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last on the way to RMCH.

The police suspect that the attack was carried out over establishing supremacy and past conflicts between the two groups, the OC said.