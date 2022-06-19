Jubo League leader dies while distributing flood relief in Netrokona

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 08:09 pm

Abir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Abir Ahmed. Photo: Collected

A Jubo League leader, Abir Ahmed alias Rujel, died today while distributing relief to flood victims in Netrokona.

Asim Kumar Ukil, Netrokona-3 MP and Awami League cultural secretary, and his wife Apu Ukil, general secretary of Jubo Mohila League, had accompanied Abir to Naopara High School in Kendua on Sunday (19 June). 

Confirming the news, Apu Ukil said, "Abir suddenly fell ill while distributing relief. He was immediately taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead on arrival."

"Abir Ahmed was the presidential candidate of Jubo League. He was an efficient organiser and a simple man by nature," she remarked. 

Abir Ahmed is the son of Manik Khan of Batta village in Chirang union of Kendua. He was a former general secretary of Upazila Chhatra League and an active leader of Jubo League.

Abid's elder brother, Upazila Awami League leader Pabel Ahmed said that Abid's body was buried at their family graveyard after Janaza around 6pm.

Kendua Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ali Hossain also confirmed the news.

