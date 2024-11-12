Jubo League leader arrested for 'instigating acid attack on joint forces' in Ctg's Hazari Lane

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 07:34 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested a Jubo League leader for allegedly instigating an acid attack on joint forces in Chattogram city's Hazari Lane last week.

Sumon Chowdhury, organising secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Jubo League, was arrested from the Love Lane area of ​​the city in the early hours of today (12 November), Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Fazlul Kader told The Business Standard.

Sumon is also an accused in a case filed over an attack on protesters during the student-led mass uprising, the OC added.

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

According to police, joint forces of army, police and BGB members were attacked on 5 November with acid, broken bottles, bricks and stones when they went to Hazari Lane to rescue a trader who was locked up by protesters for reportedly sharing a Facebook post against the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon).

Seven policemen and five members of the army were injured in the incident. At least 80 suspects were also detained from the spot.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed with Kotwali Police Station, naming 82 individuals and accusing 500 to 600 people in connection with the attack on law enforcers.

