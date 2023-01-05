Jubo League leader allegedly shoots dead rickshaw-puller in Ishwardi

Anwar Hossain, a member of the Ishwardi Municipality Jubo League unit, has allegedly shot and killed a rickshaw-puller named Mamun Hossain over a trivial incident on Wednesday.

Two others – Rocky Hossain and Sumon Hossain – shot during the incident were in critical condition and have been receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Locals said Anwar is the brother of local Awami League leader and municipal councilor Kamal Uddin.

The two other accused were Ward-1 unit Chhatra League leader Hridoy and activist Ibrahim Hossain.

Locals alleged that Anwar has been extorting money from the transport owners in the area for a long time.

According to witnesses, when a number of youths tried to stop a nasimon (human haulier) in Koroitala area of the municipality around 9pm on Wednesday, a leguna (human haulier) hit it from behind and the impact shattered its windshield. The leguna driver took away the keys of the nasimon and demanded reparation from him.

At one point, the nasimon driver was driven away.

After a while, a group of youths arrived there and asked the bystanders – supporting the leguna driver – why the nasimon driver was driven away, triggering an altercation between two groups.

When people approached to appease both groups, Jubo League leader Anwar took out a pistol and fired shots, leaving three injured.

When the injured were taken to Ishwardi upazila health complex, the on-duty physician declared Mamun dead. Later, Rocky and Sumon were sent to the RMCH for better treatment.

Monirul Islam, uncle of the deceased Mamun, alleged that Anwar was under the influence during the altercation.

Police have picked up Councilor Kamal Uddin, the brother of Anwar Hossain, from his residence in connection with the incident, alleged Jamal Uddin, their brother yesterday.

Ishwardi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arbinda Sarkar said no case has been filed over the incident till Thursday evening.

Pabna Superintendent of Police Md Akbar Ali Munshi told The Business Standard that even though no case was filed, the police are trying to find the culprits involved in the incident.