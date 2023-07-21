Jubo League activist hacked to death in Khulna

An activist of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League was stabbed to death by miscreants in Narail's Kalia upazila of Khulna division on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Azad Sheikh,30. He was an activist of Perulia union Jubo League and elder brother of the union Jubo League President Sazzat Sheikh.

Eyewitnesses said that leaders and activists participated in a procession under the leadership of Kobirul Hoque Mukti , lawmaker from Narail-1 constituency, in the Jubo League's ' rally 'Tarunner Joyjatra Samabesh' held in Khulna on Thursday afternoon.

When he and another Jubo League activist Jony Sardar were returning home this evening, a group of armed miscreants attacked them, leaving Azad dead on the spot. However, Jony suffered minor injuries.

SK.Tasmim Alam, officer-in-charge of Kalia police station, said the body was recovered and sent to the morgue of Khulna Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

"Efforts are on to identify the cause of the murder and arrest the culprits", added the OC.

Kobirul Hoque Mukti, Member of Parliament of Narail-1 Constituency, Sofikur Rahman Palash, President of Khulna Metropolitan Jubo League and General Secretary Sheikh Shahajalal Hossain Sujan visited Khulna Medical College Hospital.

They condemned the murder and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.