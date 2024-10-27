Jubo League activist beaten, hacked to death in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 10:25 am

Jubo League activist beaten, hacked to death in Rajshahi

Meem died while undergoing treatment at around 10:30pm

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 10:25 am
Jubo League activist beaten, hacked to death in Rajshahi

Meem, a Jubo League activist, was beaten and then hacked to death in Rajshahi last night (26 October).

Around 9:30pm, some unidentified individuals left him bloodied in front of the emergency department of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

The hospital staff immediately took him to the emergency department, where the on-duty doctors directed his admission to Ward No-2.

Meem died while undergoing treatment at around 10:30pm.

Police said the Jubo League activist was identified around midnight. Meem was the son of Abdul Momin of Rajshahi's Ramchandrapur area.

He was a relative and associate of Jubo League leader Rubel, who was arrested for firing indiscriminately at students during a protest led by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on 5 August, police said.

According to relatives, Meem had been on the run since 5 August and had not been in contact with them.

The relatives said they heard from locals that he was captured by some identified individuals yesterday and taken to the Panchabati area of the city, where he was beaten and hacked to death.

Tajmul Islam, the officer-in-charge (investigation) of Boalia Model police station, said the body bore marks of beating and stabbing.

"We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved in this murder and the circumstances under which it occurred," he added.

The officer also mentioned that those involved will be brought under the law.

Jubo League / death / Mob beating

