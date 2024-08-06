Jubo League activist beaten to death in Barishal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:57 am

The incident took place at Madanpura area of the upazila at around 6:00pm on Monday (5 August). According to eyewitness accounts, an angry mob killed him while celebrating the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A Jubo League activist has been beaten to death by an angry mob in Bauphal upazila of Barishal.

The deceased has been identified as Monirul Islam Shahin, 42. According to his sister Zayeda Begum, Shahin was an activist of Jubo League's Madanpura union unit.

The incident took place at Madanpura area of the upazila at around 6:00pm on Monday (5 August). According to eyewitness accounts, an angry mob killed him while celebrating the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, an angry mob has removed the eyes of another Jubo League activist in the upazila's Kalishuri area. Gautam, the injured activist, has been admitted to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

The mob has vandalised and torched various establishments of Awami League, including the Upazila Parishad and Muktijoddha Complex. Three murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were also vandalised during this time.

The house of Rafikul Islam, an APS of former Member of Parliament (MP) ASM Firoz from the upazila, has also been torched by the mob.

